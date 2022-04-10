8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.89. 1,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,833,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.
In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $370,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,709,000 after purchasing an additional 216,411 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in 8X8 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
