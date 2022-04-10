$951.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $951.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $948.43 million and the highest is $955.90 million. Ciena reported sales of $833.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

In other Ciena news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,091. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after buying an additional 146,382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 9.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 37.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,690. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

