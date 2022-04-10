Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading Up 3.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.28. Approximately 9,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 618,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.92.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.