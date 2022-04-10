Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Adagene alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Adagene has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $20.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adagene by 210.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adagene during the third quarter worth about $851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adagene (ADAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.