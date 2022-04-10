Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to post $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.