Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,712.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,712.44 ($35.57).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.69) to GBX 2,630 ($34.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,061 ($40.14) to GBX 3,050 ($40.00) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.40) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,573 ($33.74) on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,346 ($30.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.60). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,752.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,980.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($32.17) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($207,274.48). Also, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.76) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($131,451.23).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

