Adshares Trading Down 6.3% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00011748 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $126.25 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00220017 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,151,658 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.