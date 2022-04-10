Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,308.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 389,876 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

AMD stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.00. The company had a trading volume of 92,682,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,840,072. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

