Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.41.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

