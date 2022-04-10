AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.70

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 26544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
The company has a market capitalization of C$123.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
About AEX Gold (CVE:AEX)
