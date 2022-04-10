AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.70

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 26544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a market capitalization of C$123.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get AEX Gold alerts:

About AEX Gold (CVE:AEX)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.