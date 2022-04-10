AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 2,062 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

HIG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

