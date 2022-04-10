AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $54,370,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after buying an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after buying an additional 197,735 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 175,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

