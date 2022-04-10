AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765,492 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

MNST stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

