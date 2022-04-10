AGF Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $233.34 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

