AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $59,177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,721,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

