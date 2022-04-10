AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,461,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $160.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.