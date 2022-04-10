AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

