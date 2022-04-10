AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

