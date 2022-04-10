AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average is $118.64. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.