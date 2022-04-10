AGF Investments Inc. Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 177.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $239.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.54 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.00.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

