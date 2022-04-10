AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 2,288 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth $632,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

