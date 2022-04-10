AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 557 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $114.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

