AGF Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 558.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Black Knight by 276.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

