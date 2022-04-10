AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 74,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 228,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BCE by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

BCE stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $58.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.08%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.