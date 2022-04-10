AGF Investments Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,577,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,186,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $768.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $713.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $763.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.22.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.