AGF Investments Inc. Takes $368,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock opened at $244.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 145.25%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Vail Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.