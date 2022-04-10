AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 224.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $547.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.