AGF Investments LLC Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $197.17 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.64.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,554,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

