AGF Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average is $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $436.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $158.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

