AGF Investments LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,025.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $918.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $968.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 209.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

