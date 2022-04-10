AGF Investments LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.43 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

