AGF Investments LLC Has $242,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

