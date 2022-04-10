AGF Investments LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 67.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waters by 16.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,412,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $312.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Waters Co. has a one year low of $295.70 and a one year high of $428.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.27.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

