AGF Investments LLC Sells 118 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after buying an additional 130,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $738.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.80 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,918 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,490. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

