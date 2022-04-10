AGF Investments LLC Sells 5,385 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 782.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

