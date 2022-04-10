AGF Investments LLC Sells 89 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $418.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $437.98. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.