AGF Investments LLC Sells 97 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $482.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

