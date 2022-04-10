AGF Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $418.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

