AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 5.2%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 2,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 717,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, analysts anticipate that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

