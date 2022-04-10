Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.89 and a beta of -0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,770 shares of company stock worth $76,875,587 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

