AirSwap (AST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.53 Million

AirSwap (AST) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $24.53 million and approximately $358,311.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

