Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the "Analytical instruments" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Akoya Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million -$42.94 million -2.33 Akoya Biosciences Competitors $1.19 billion $356.58 million -26.62

Akoya Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62% Akoya Biosciences Competitors -172.02% 3.96% -9.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences Competitors 304 1298 1817 57 2.47

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.29%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences competitors beat Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response. The company also provides PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen, or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. In addition, it offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform designed to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

