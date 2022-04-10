Albert P. L. Stroucken Sells 4,020 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BAX opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Baxter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Baxter International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

