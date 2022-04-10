Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.77, but opened at $35.56. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 7,375 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.