Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $14.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $16.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $16.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.15. 4,586,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.