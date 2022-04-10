Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,737 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

