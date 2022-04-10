Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

NYSE ARE opened at $202.89 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $167.73 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

