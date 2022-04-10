Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $156.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at HSBC from $168.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.39.

NYSE BABA opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.25. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $280.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

