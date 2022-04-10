Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 105.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

NYSE ALLE traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.59. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

