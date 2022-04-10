Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $39.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

ALGM stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

